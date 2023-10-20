DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Laguna Goons + Los Chill + l3nomad

El Sótano
Fri, 20 Oct, 9:00 pm
GigsMadrid
From €11.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Buena peña, mucho ruido, birra, campo y pogos amorosos.Su sonido se podría definir como «garage nervioso bailongo.» Con referencias desde Grunge a Brit-Pop.En lo que llevan de recorrido Laguna Goons han tenido presencia en BBK Live, BIME, Cala de Mijas, Ka Read more

C. de las Maldonadas, 6, 28005 Madrid, Spain
Doors open9:00 pm

