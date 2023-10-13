DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Gotobeat is excited to team up with The Amersham Arms to welcome an exceptional lineup on Friday, October 13th.
THE PAISLEY DAZE – Deep in the enigmatic world of The Paisley Daze exists a sumptuous combination of raw rock n roll and sunshine soul. A music
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.