DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Appino - Humanize Club Tour

I Candelai
Fri, 29 Mar 2024, 9:30 pm
GigsPalermo
€23The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Appino - Humanize Club Tour 2024

Questo è un evento 16+

Presentato da I Candelai
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Appino

Venue

I Candelai

Via dei Candelai, 65, 90134 Palermo PA, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.