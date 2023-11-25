Top track

The Death of Robert - The Hater Poem

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Death of Robert + Pleens

Sala Taro
Sat, 25 Nov, 8:30 pm
GigsBarcelona
€14.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

The Death of Robert - The Hater Poem
Got a code?

About

The Death of Robert es una banda barcelonesa de rock melódico alternativo nacida en 2018. Sus letras melancólicas, elegantes y profundamente influenciadas por el humanismo existencial de la generación millennial, abordan temas como el comportamiento humano Read more

Organizado por MUSIC FOR AIRPORTS S.L.

Lineup

The Death of Robert, Pleens

Venue

Sala Taro

Carrer de Rossend Arús, 9, 08014 Barcelona, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open8:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.