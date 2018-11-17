DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

PSYCHODELICE FEST MILANO 2023 - FULL PASS DAY 1+2

ARCI Bellezza
17 Nov - 18 Nov
GigsMilano
€35
About

PSYCHODELICE FEST MILANO 2023 - FULL PASS DAY 1+2

17.11 & 18.11 | CIRCOLO ARCI BELLEZZA

INGRESSO RISERVATO AI SOCI ARCI

Tutte le età

Presentato da Arci Bellezza APS & Psychodelice
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

ARCI Bellezza

Via Giovanni Bellezza, 16a, 20136 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open8:00 pm

