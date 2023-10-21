Top track

JAVIER ANDREU - 'El Hombre que Salía Demasiado'

El Sol
Sat, 21 Oct, 9:00 pm
GigsMadrid
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Con título cinéfilo y lleno sentido del humor, Javier Andreu tiene disco nuevo. Él es un mito del pop-rock en castellano, integrante de una generación de músicos que son santo y seña de la música española. Legendario cantante de La Frontera, la nueva colec Read more

Organizado por El Sol.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Javier Andreu

Venue

El Sol

Calle de los Jardines, 3, 28013 Madrid, Spain
Doors open9:00 pm

