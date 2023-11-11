Top track

Steve Gunn

Sala Clamores
Sat, 11 Nov, 1:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€17.63The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Steve Gunn en Mazo Madriz 11 de noviembre

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).

Organizado por MAZO Madriz.

Steve Gunn

Sala Clamores

Calle de Alburquerque, 14, 28010 Madrid, Spain
Doors open1:00 pm

