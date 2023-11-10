DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
GLASS DANCE
Out Of Line Music is proud to present an absolute gem of electronic extravaganza: Our Glass Danse festival 2023!
ASTRA, BERLIN
10 Nov 2023
LINE UP:
AUSTRA
SIDEWALKS & SKELETONS + CASHFORGOLD
ZANIAS
WEIRD WOLVES
SU
