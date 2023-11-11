Top track

Invisible Darlings

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Avey Tare + Geologist + Deakin of Animal Collective (Solo Sets)

Eulogy
Sat, 11 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsAsheville
Selling fast
$28.65The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Invisible Darlings
Got a code?

About

Eulogy Presents: Solo Sets from Avey Tare + Geologist + Deakin of Animal Collective

Saturday, November 11th, 2023

Eulogy - 10 Buxton Ave. Asheville, NC 28801 - 7PM

Avey Tare

You remember how it was, don't you, back in the Spring of 2020? Knowing so lit Read more

Presented by Eulogy.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Avey Tare, Geologist, Deakin

Venue

Eulogy

10 Buxton Avenue, Asheville, North Carolina 28801, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.