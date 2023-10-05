DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Sambrooks Comedy @ Sambrooks Brewery Wandsworth

Sambrook's Brewery Tap
Thu, 5 Oct, 8:00 pm
ComedyLondon
£13.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Thursday 5th October 2023 Sambrooks Comedy @ Sambrooks Brewery Wandsworth SW18

Collywobblers Comedy is very excited to bring a new regular Comedy Club to the legendary Sambrooks Brewery Taproom!

Plus A Free Third of a Pint of Sambrook's Beer on arrival b Read more

Presented by Collywobblers Comedy.

Lineup

3
Esther Manito, Harriet Kemsley, Andy Field and 3 more

Venue

Sambrook's Brewery Tap

1 Bellwether Lane, The Ram Quarter, 40 Ram St, London SW18 1UR, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.