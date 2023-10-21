DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Fabrica Vicenza + Genova

Spazio Fattoria
Sat, 21 Oct, 5:00 pm
ArtMilano
From €10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
FABRICA è uno scavo negli archivi mnemonico-corporei di lavoratori e lavoratrici di diverse generazioni, un’indagine sui corpi del lavoro. Il corpo agisce e subisce, il corpo si trasforma. Ed è proprio quella trasformazione il punto centrale dell’indagine. Read more

Presentato da DANAE FESTIVAL / Teatro delle Moire.
Paola Bianchi

Spazio Fattoria

Via Giulio Cesare Procaccini 4, 20154 Milan Milan, Italy
Doors open5:00 pm

