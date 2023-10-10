DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Sammy Sheets and Friends present Starcade
Featuring live performances by:
Old Mechs (Mike Brass & Jay Welch)
Ricky TrashBag
CMPLX
Busfoot
Negro Scoe
Zach Morrow
Scope
DJ Sets & Hosted by:
Sammy Sheets & Rosé Jose
7 PM. $10
This is a 21+ event.
