Hotel VIA Doubler -Dim Kelly

Hotel VIA
Sat, 11 Nov, 2:00 pm
DJSan Francisco
About

We are back on our favorite rooftop for back to back weekends woth this special Doubler. This week, we bring Dim Kelly to the stage.

THIS EVENT WILL SELLOUT.

www.rinsedgroup.com

Instagram: @rinsed.sf

This is a 21+ event.

Presented by RINSED.SF.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Dim Kelly

Venue

Hotel VIA

Hotel VIA, 138 King St, San Francisco, California 94107, United States
Open in maps
Doors open2:00 pm

