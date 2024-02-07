Top track

Gruff Rhys

Kings Place (Hall One)
Wed, 7 Feb 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
£26.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Following the announcement of his new album Sadness Sets Me Free, legendary Welsh musician and Super Furry Animals frontman Gruff Rhys presents an intimate set of new material in Hall One.

In January 2024, Rough Trade will release Gruff Rhys’s Sadness Set Read more

Presented by Kings Place.
Lineup

Gruff Rhys

Venue

Kings Place (Hall One)

Kings Place, 90 York Way, Kings Cross, London N1 9AG
Doors open8:00 pm
420 capacity

