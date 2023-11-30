DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

SCRO in Los Angeles

Catch One
Thu, 30 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$20.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Minty Boi Presents:

SCRO

Catch One

November 30th 2023

all ages / 7:00pm

Scro is an LA-based anti-pop and experimental producer and artist, known for his unique guitar style and countless viral videos. With influences ranging from EDM, hyperpop, hardco Read more

Presented by Minty Boi.

Venue

Catch One

4067 Pico Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90019, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.