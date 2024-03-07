Top track

Just Gonna Exist

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Mindchatter + Familiar Faces

Chop Shop
Thu, 7 Mar, 9:00 pm
GigsChicago
$31.31The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Just Gonna Exist
Got a code?

About Mindchatter

After his debut single, ‘Trippy’, dropped in 2019, Mindchatter quickly gained recognition for his genre-defying sound and unique approach to production. By fusing introspective lyrics with infectious, danceable beats, the New York native curried the favour Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

After his debut single, ‘Trippy’, dropped in 2019, Mindchatter quickly gained recognition for his genre-defying sound and unique approach to production. By fusing introspective lyrics with infectious, danceable beats, the New York native curried the favour...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Chop Shop.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Mindchatter

Venue

Chop Shop

2033 West North Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60647, United States
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.