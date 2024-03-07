Top track

Just Gonna Exist

Mindchatter

Chop Shop
Thu, 7 Mar 2024, 9:00 pm
GigsChicago
$31.31The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Event information

- Tickets starting at $20 [+fees]

This is an 21+ event

Presented by Chop Shop.

Lineup

Mindchatter

Venue

Chop Shop

2033 West North Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60647, United States
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

