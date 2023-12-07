DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Bud Spencer Blues Explosion

SPAZIOPORTO
Thu, 7 Dec, 9:30 pm
GigsTaranto
€17.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Il duo formato da Adriano Viterbini e Cesare Petulicchio arriva allo Spazioporto e si prepara a presentare in tutta Italia il nuovo album “Next Big Niente” in uscita il 27 ottobre per La Tempesta Dischi, a cinque anni di distanza dal precedente lavoro disc Read more

Presentato da ASSOCIAZIONE CULTURALE AFO6.

Lineup

Bud Spencer Blues Explosion

Venue

SPAZIOPORTO

Via Foca Niceforo, 28, 74123 Taranto TA, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open8:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.