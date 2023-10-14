DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Spanish Night!

Jungle Acoustic
Sat, 14 Oct, 7:30 pm
@ShandyHalfPint (from Barcelona) has been invited to host our very first Spanish Night! Enyoy Spanish Food, Drink, Music, Karaoke. Meet Spanish people, lots of fun games and entertainment Spanish style.

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Jungle Electric.

Jungle Acoustic

467 Roman Road, Tower Hamlets, London, E3 5LX, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm

