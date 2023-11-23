DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Quickly rising to be one of the most exciting names in UK electronic music, Jasper Tygner presents his 2nd EP 'Off Season' via LG105 following his 'Real Time' EP earlier this year. Featuring Art School Girlfriend, 'Ready' is a match made in heaven explorin
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.