Jasper Tygner LIVE

Colour Factory
Thu, 23 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£14

About

Quickly rising to be one of the most exciting names in UK electronic music, Jasper Tygner presents his 2nd EP 'Off Season' via LG105 following his 'Real Time' EP earlier this year. Featuring Art School Girlfriend, 'Ready' is a match made in heaven explorin Read more

Presented by Amigas x Percolate.

Lineup

Jasper Tygner

Venue

Colour Factory

Ground Floor, Queen's Yard, London E9 5EN
Doors open7:00 pm

