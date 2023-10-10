DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Sara Barron & Alex Kealy: works-in-progress

Camden Comedy Club
Tue, 10 Oct, 8:30 pm
ComedyLondon
£8.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

A split hour from two brilliant stand up comics!

Sara Barron: work in progress

Star of Live at the Apollo, Would I Lie to You, and host of the cult-hit podcast They Like to Watch, Sara Barron tries out new jokes and stories.

Alex Kealy: Fear Itself (wor Read more

Presented by Camden Comedy Club.

Lineup

Sara Barron, Alex Kealy

Venue

Camden Comedy Club

100 Camden High St, London NW1 0LU, UK
Doors open8:15 pm

