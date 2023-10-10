DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
A split hour from two brilliant stand up comics!
Sara Barron: work in progress
Star of Live at the Apollo, Would I Lie to You, and host of the cult-hit podcast They Like to Watch, Sara Barron tries out new jokes and stories.
Alex Kealy: Fear Itself (wor
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.