Photopsia w/ Blankphosphenes, Hykes

The Owl Room
Thu, 28 Sept, 9:00 pm
DJWashington D.C.
Photopsia: a flash of light; a fantasy world; your weeknight dance oasis.

Every fourth Thursday, experience the best cutting-edge talent the DMV has to offer, presented and hosted by DJ Blankphosphenes.

Rising Baltimore superstar Hykes will be taking ove Read more

Presented by The Owl Room.

Blankphosphenes

The Owl Room

2007 14th Street Northwest, Washington, District of Columbia 20009, United States
Doors open9:00 pm

