Julian “J3PO” Pollack Trio live

Mosso
Sun, 1 Oct, 9:00 pm
GigsMilano
€16.35
Un concerto imperdibile, l’incontro tra jazz ed elettronica con artisti di fama internazionale: il tastierista e producer Julian Pollack (USA) aka "J3PO", l’eccezionale bassista Hadrien Feraud (FR) e il talentuoso batterista Gianluca Pellerito (IT)

Presentato da Bachelite cLab e mosso

Mosso

Via Angelo Mosso, 20127 Milano città metropolitana di Milano, Italia
Doors open8:00 pm

