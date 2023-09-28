Top track

Daytime TV + Veronica Fusaro + Thomas Bachler

Supersonic
Thu, 28 Sept, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

***Cette soirée plaira aux fans de... Circa Waves, The Struts & The Wombats

DAYTIME TV
(Indie rock - Édimbourg, UK)
VERONICA FUSARO
(Soul pop - Deepdive records - Bern, CH)
THOMAS BACHLER
(Indie rock - Paris, FR)

INFORMATIONS IMPORTANTES

Présenté par Supersonic.

Lineup

Veronica Fusaro, DAYTIME TV

Venue

Supersonic

9 Rue Biscornet, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm
300 capacity

