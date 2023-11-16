DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Algernon Cadwallader

Pappy and Harriet's
Thu, 16 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsPioneertown
$25.49The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Sid The Cat Presents

Algernon Cadwallader

W/ Tim Kinsella & Jenny Pulse

11/16/2023 at Pappy + Harriet's

After a decade apart, Algernon Cadwallader is reuniting for a national tour this fall. All of the band’s original lineup from both of their albums ( Read more

Presented by Sid The Cat.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Algernon Cadwallader, Tim Kinsella , Jenny Pulse

Venue

Pappy and Harriet's

53688 Pioneertown Rd, Yucca Valley, CA 92284, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

