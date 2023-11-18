DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs

Got a code?

Cherry B! 70s Club Night

Paper Dress Vintage
Sat, 18 Nov, 10:45 pm
DJLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Our 70s club night Cherry B returns to the Paper Dress dancefloor!

DJs Oli & Jordan (Telegram) & Charlie Salvidge (TOY) will be playing all sorts of Rock 'n' Roll stompers till 3am.

Expect to hear:

The Cramps, New York Dolls, The Runaways, Todd Rundgren Read more

Presented by Cherry B!.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

Paper Dress Vintage

352 Mare St, London E8 1HR
Open in maps
Doors open10:45 pm
180 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs