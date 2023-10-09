DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Mitch Rowland Signing

Rough Trade NYC
Mon, 9 Oct, 5:00 pm
Artist signingNew York
From $19The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Mitch Rowland will be appearing in person at Rough Trade NYC, on Monday October 9th at 5pm, for a special signing celebrating his new album Come June.

  • Your album purchase on this page includes your RSVP to the signing event.
  • Please bring your smartpho
Presented by Rough Trade NYC.

Lineup

Mitch Rowland

Venue

Rough Trade NYC

30 Rockefeller Plaza (6th Avenue, btw 49 & 50 St), New York, NY 10112, USA
Doors open5:00 pm

