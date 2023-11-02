Top track

Amelle Rose - I Prayed For Peace

Amelle Rose / Frankie Morrow / Dead Slow Hoot

Strongroom Bar
Thu, 2 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£6.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Just over a year in existence, we celebrate Amelle Rose's fabulous album, Conversations With Louise. Fantastic support come from Frankie Morrow and Dead Slow Hoot. What a night ahead!

This is an 18+ event. This venue has a strict No ID, No entry Policy.

Presented by Bark.

Lineup

Dead Slow Hoot, Frankie Morrow

Venue

Strongroom Bar

120-124 Curtain Rd, Shoreditch, London EC2A 3SQ, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
300 capacity

