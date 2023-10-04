Top track

Twangville

Skinny Dennis
Wed, 4 Oct, 9:00 pm
GigsNew York
$12.36The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Twangville Presents: Ted Russell Kamp, Matt Woods, and Robert Cody Maxwell

Ted Russell Kamp is an LA-based singer/songwriter, producer and Grammy winning bass player who has released eleven critically-acclaimed albums, the most recent of which is 2021’s S Read more

Presented by Skinny Dennis.
Lineup

Ted Russell Kamp, Matt Woods, Robert Cody Maxwell

Venue

Skinny Dennis

152 Metropolitan Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11211, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

