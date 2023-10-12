Top track

Lucy Liyou - How to build an automaton

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Diego Gaeta, Lucy Liyou, Ian MacPhee

2220 Arts + Archives
Thu, 12 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Lucy Liyou - How to build an automaton
Got a code?

About

Late Breakfast presents an evening of sonic worldbuilders and genre-benders.

~

Ian MacPhee is a musician, photographer and video artist based in Simi Valley, California. MacPhee's live performances utilize electronics and field recordings to create a den Read more

Presented by Late Breakfast
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Lucy Liyou, Diego Gaeta

Venue

2220 Arts + Archives

2220 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90057, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.