The Haunted Hoxton House Party

Queen Of Hoxton
Sat, 28 Oct, 8:00 pm
DJLondon
From £5.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Halloween 2023 has arrived and this year we open our doors to two floors of banging SPOOKTACULAR fun.

Queen of Hoxton presents: Big Phat Haunted House Party.

Expect the best in Hip Hop, RNB, Trap, Dancehall, Bashment, Afrobeat and much more.

Presented by Queen of Hoxton.

Lineup

Venue

Queen Of Hoxton

1 Curtain Rd, London EC2A 3JX
Doors open8:00 pm
Event ends2:00 am
500 capacity

