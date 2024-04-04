Top track

The Nether (Face to Face)

Tapir!

Kings Place (Hall One)
Thu, 4 Apr 2024, 8:30 pm
GigsLondon
£16.38

The Nether (Face to Face)
About

Inspired by the storytelling theatrics of Harry Nilsson, Randy Newman and spellling, with twiddling guitars, drum-machines and vocal flights fluttering, Tapir!’s tender songcraft glistens with folkish charm and ambrosial melodia.

Set in a fictional univer Read more

Presented by Kings Place.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Tapir!

Venue

Kings Place (Hall One)

Kings Place, 90 York Way, Kings Cross, London N1 9AG
Doors open8:30 pm
420 capacity

