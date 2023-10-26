Top track

Panteros666 - Baby F-16 - Radio Edit

JEUDI OK MAISON CHERI.E

FVTVR
Thu, 26 Oct, 11:00 pm
DJParis
€9

About

🎃🦇 Bienvenue dans l'obscurité du Fvtvr, où les ombres dansent au clair de lune et où l'horreur règne en maître. Le jeudi 26 octobre, de minuit à six heures du matin, la Jeudi OK se transforme en un cauchemar ensorcelant avec Maison Chéri.e pour une soiré Read more

Présenté par FVTVR.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Enza Fragola, Emily Tante

Venue

FVTVR

34 Quai d'Austerlitz, 75013 Paris, France
Doors open11:00 pm
1000 capacity

