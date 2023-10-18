DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Birmingham raised trumpet player and composer Dan Coulthurst is one of the young rising stars of the British music scene. Born into a musical family, Dan quickly found his passion for the subject and wasted no time in getting involved in the thriving Birmi
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.