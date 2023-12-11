Top track

Stephen Steinbrink

Songbyrd
Mon, 11 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsWashington D.C.
$19.32The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Stephen Steinbrink is an American singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist based in Oakland, CA. Steinbrink's albums combine lo-fi and hi-fi elements with lush atmospheric arrangements, garnering critical acclaim for its emotional depth and poetic sensi Read more

Presented by Songbyrd and Red Brick Presents.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Stephen Steinbrink, Kate Davis

Venue

Songbyrd

540 Penn St NE, Washington, DC 20002, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

