Umarells + Ailsa Tully

The Victoria
Sat, 3 Feb 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
Free

About

Umarells headline's the free entry Scared To Dance and For The Rabbits showcase monthly gig night!

They recently released their fantastic debut single "You're Not Here". Support comes from Ailsa Tully. "Umarells channel the blissed-out shoegaze of Beach H...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Scared To Dance.

Lineup

Ailsa Tully, Umarells

Venue

The Victoria

451 Queensbridge Road, London E8 3AS
Doors open8:00 pm

