Sip 'N' Stroke - Sip and Paint Party

The Joiner on Worship
Sat, 14 Oct, 1:00 pm
PartyLondon
£39The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Sip 'N Stroke Paint Party | Creative Paint Session | SipNStroke.com 🎨

🎨 Painting session with a twist. Unleash your creativity - 🍹cocktail in one hand, paintbrush in the other, Hip Hop + R&B in the loudspeakers.

🔈 Art x Music x Self Expression. Sip '

Presented by VIBE LDN.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Venue

The Joiner on Worship

2-4 Paul St, London EC2A 4JH, UK
Open in maps
Doors open1:00 pm
Event ends4:00 pm

