Top track

Nora En Pure - Branches

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

House Heads ft. Nora En Pure

Sound Nightclub
Sun, 29 Oct, 10:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$50.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Nora En Pure - Branches
Got a code?

About

House Heads is back!

This is a 21+ event.

Presented by Sound.

Lineup

Nora En Pure

Venue

Sound Nightclub

1642 N Las Palmas Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90028, USA
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm
600 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.