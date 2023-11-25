Top track

Eats Everything

Patterns
Sat, 25 Nov, 11:00 pm
DJBrighton
£15

Eats Everything - Dancing (Again!) [feat. Tiga & Audion]
Event information

**Eats Everything plays a very special rare intimte show in our basement. This will sell out. Grab your tickets fast!
**

A contemporary UK electronic music institution, Eats Everything (AKA Daniel Pearce) has a global reputation built on versatility, superl...

Presented by Patterns.

Lineup

Eats Everything

Venue

Patterns

10 Marine Parade, Brighton BN2 1TL
Doors open11:00 pm
600 capacity

