Bamba Wassoulou Groove + Pedro Makay

Sala Clamores
Wed, 1 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€16.53The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

BAMBA WASSOULOU GROOVE

Rock Vertiginoso, Funk Inquietante en las noches de Bamako

Bamba Wassoulou Groove, fundada en Bamako en 2013, es una iniciativa de Bamba Dembélé, este último percusionista y cofundador de Super Djata Band, el mítico grupo en torno...

Organizado por Sala Clamores.

Lineup

Bamba Wassoulou Groove

Venue

Sala Clamores

Calle de Alburquerque, 14, 28010 Madrid, Spain
Doors open8:00 pm

