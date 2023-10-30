Top track

Ché Aimee Dorval - Back Again

Ché Aimee Dorval

The Portland Arms
Mon, 30 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsCambridge
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Canadian artist Ché Aimee Dorval is no stranger to bending and blending genres into her own unique style. She effortlessly mixes trip-hop, folktronica, and soul with an alt-rock swagger, perfectly packaged under a blanket of raw and magnetic vocals for whi...

Presented by FORM.

Lineup

Ian Bareham, Ché Aimee Dorval

Venue

The Portland Arms

Chesterton Rd, Cambridge CB4 3BA, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

