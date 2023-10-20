Top track

Donna Summer - I Feel Love

NIGHT PUBBIN

The Three Crowns
Fri, 20 Oct, 9:30 pm
DJLondon
Free

About

Three Crows selectors play the best disco, northern soul, italo, new wave and dancefloor oddities til 2.30am every Friday and Saturday night.

This is a free event and this ticket does not guarantee entry. Please arrive early to avoid disappointment.

Presented by Night Pubbin.

Venue

The Three Crowns

175 Stoke Newington High St, Stoke Newington, London N16 0LH, UK
Doors open9:30 pm

