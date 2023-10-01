DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Korine + Escuela de Aviacion | All Waves

Specka
Sun, 1 Oct, 8:30 pm
GigsMadrid
€13.26
About

Korine (US) + Escuela de Aviación (Mex), 1 de octubre de 2023. Explosión de NEW WEAVE, Synthpop y Minimal Wave.

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).

Organizado por Specka Club.

Lineup

Korine

Venue

Specka

Calle de Orense, 26, 28020 Madrid, Spain
Doors open8:30 pm

