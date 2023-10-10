DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Calling all vocalists, singers, rappers, poets and music-lovers, come through and jam with us out on Dom's terrace at the one and only Jumbi, Peckham.
As the sunshine returns to London our community open-mic sessions are the only wa***
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.