much'Agosto: Epiconmigo '4'

Sidecar
Thu, 19 Oct, 11:59 pm
PartyBarcelona
€8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

ESPAÑOL 🇪🇸 (English below)

¡Prepárate para un viaje musical único mientras el 19 de octubre se roba la atención en Sidecar Factory Club con Epiconmigo! Prepárate para una noche emocionante que te transportará a través de un paisaje sonoro donde los ritm Read more

Presented by PPP™
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Rastazaria, DJ PaperCuts, DJ Toyo

Venue

Sidecar

Plaça Reial, 7, 08002 Barcelona, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open11:59 pm
200 capacity

