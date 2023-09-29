Top track

Giscard d'Estaing

DISCOLYPSO

ArtSpace
Fri, 29 Sept, 10:00 pm
DJNew York
About

D﻿isc-o-lypso brings its signature sound back to Public Artspace with two legends of Electronic Music.

J﻿oining the Disc-o-lypso Crew will be the French superstar DOMBRANCE - performing LIVE with his signature high energy Electro show.

T﻿he night will cl

Presented by ArtSpace.
Lineup

Dombrance, Rebolledo

Venue

ArtSpace

215 Chrystie Street, New York City, New York 10002, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

