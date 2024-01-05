DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

A History of Drake: Orchestrated

The Blues Kitchen, Manchester
Fri, 5 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsManchester
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Explore the full discography of one of the greats, Drake, as a 12-piece orchestra pay homage to his contemporary classics.

Having broken multiple records throughout his career, it's no exaggeration to call Drake one of the most influential rappers of our

Presented by The Blues Kitchen Manchester.

Venue

The Blues Kitchen, Manchester

13 Quay St, Manchester M3 3HN, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

