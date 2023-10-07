Top track

Davy Lyons

Casa Astor
Sat, 7 Oct, 8:30 pm
GigsBarcelona
€11.22

Event information

Davy se presentará en un formato íntimo, a guitarra y voz. Será de esos conciertos que te remueven por dentro y te dejan piel de gallina.

Hay una cosumición mínima obligatoria de 3€.

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).

Organizado por Casa Ástor.
Lineup

Davy Lyons

Venue

Casa Astor

Carrer De Santa Caterina 6, 08014 Barcelona, Barcelona, Spain
Doors open8:30 pm

