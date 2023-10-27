Top track

Summers End: Zakia (NTS)

Faith In Strangers, Margate
Fri, 27 Oct, 9:00 pm
GigsMargate
£11.50

About

Summer’s End with Zakia (NTS): Seadog Books presents a cel­e­bra­tion of Summer’s End with Zakia (NTS). Guis­ing encour­aged, bring apples and offer­ings for the land of the spirits.

Join us for this enchant­i­ng autum­nal night of musi­cal explo­ration

Presented by Faith In Strangers.
Lineup

Melinda Bronstein, Dj Zakia Sewell

Venue

Faith In Strangers, Margate

Faith In Strangers, 17 Ethelbert Cres, Cliftonville, Margate CT9 2DY, UK
Doors open9:00 pm

