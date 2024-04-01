Top track

The Meteors - Psycho for Your Love

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Meteors

Brudenell Social Club
Mon, 1 Apr 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
£22.30

About

The Meteors formed in 1980 are often credited with giving the psychobilly subgenre — which fuses punk with rockabilly — its distinctive sound and style.

About.com calls the Meteors "the first true psychobilly band," noting their blend of the "themes of ho Read more

TVs Over presents...

Lineup

The Meteors

Venue

Brudenell Social Club

33 Queen's Rd, Burley, Leeds LS6 1NY, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
400 capacity

